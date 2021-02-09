Mason City man sentenced for sawed-off shotgun in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man charged with gun and drug crimes in Floyd County has pleaded guilty.

Jesse Paul Mugan, 31, was arrested on November 24, 2020. Authorities say he was trying to stop traffic in Nora Springs to ask for a ride and resisted arrest by biting an officer hard enough to break the skin and cause bruising. Court documents state a search of Mugan turned up a modified shotgun with a 2 ½ inch barrel and no stock, a small baggie of methamphetamine, and numerous roaches of marijuana.

Mugan pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, assault on law enforcement, and possession of meth. He’s been sentenced to 60 days in jail, a $430 fine, and three to five years of supervised probation.