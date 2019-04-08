Mason City man sentenced for police chase, drugs

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man will spend time behind bars after a high-speed chase through Floyd County.

Sean Daniel Wendling, 52, has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was arrested in October 2018 after a pursuit that involved Charles City police, the Iowa State Patrol, and the sheriff’s offices in Floyd and Mitchell Counties.

Law enforcement says Wendling was driving a car stolen in Kansas and was found with multiple baggies of methamphetamine.