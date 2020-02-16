Mason City man sentenced for pinning a woman to the ground

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jail sentence is handed down to a North Iowa man accused of pinning a woman to the ground with his knee on her throat.

Michael J. Palmieri, 31 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Police say on October 6, 2019, Palmieri knocked a woman to the ground in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue in Mason City and kneeled on her when she fought back.

The victim told police she felt she was going to black out.

Palmieri has been sentenced to seven days in jail and two years of supervised probation. He must also pay $415 in fines.