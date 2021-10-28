Mason City man sentenced for multiple thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with multiple thefts pleads guilty.

Jeremy Nicholas Mulford, 41 of Mason City, was arrested on October 24, 2020, after Mason City police said he tried to speed away from a traffic stop over a missing headlight. Officers said the chase reached speeds of over 80 miles per hour and when Mulford was finally caught, there was a stolen plasma cutter, toolbox, radio, and leaf blower in his vehicle.

Authorities say Mulford also cut off the catalytic converters from four vehicles in the 4100 block of 7th Avenue N in Clear Lake on February 19, 2021, then stole another catalytic converter in the 1400 block of 6th Street SW in Mason City on February 23, 2021.

Mulford pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools. He’s been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $6,367.61 in damages.