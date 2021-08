MASON CITY, Iowa – A man caught with meth and pot in Cerro Gordo County is sentenced to probation.

Kevin Lynn Nitcher II, 37 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense. He was arrested on April 2 in the 600 block of S. Garfield Avenue in Mason City and law enforcement says Nitcher had 22 grams of meth and a zip lock baggie of marijuana.

He’s been given three to five years of supervised probation.