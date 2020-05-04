Mason City man sentenced for meth and a violent attack

KIMT-TV 3 – A Mason City man gets probation for a backpack meth lab but is going to prison for a violent beating.

Travis Alan Kummer, 37, has been given five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine in Floyd County. Authorities say he was arrested in April 2019 with a backpack that contained items used to make meth through the “one-pot” method.

Kummer has also been sentenced to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury in Cerro Gordo County. Law enforcement says in October 2019, Kummer punched his victim in the face and beat the victim with a metal chair leg. Court documents state the victim was knocked out and suffered a broken eye socket that required surgery.

These sentences will be served at the same time.