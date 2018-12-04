Mason City man sentenced for knife incident

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of holding a knife to a woman’s throat is pleading guilty to domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Carl Vincent Brown, 26 of Mason City, was arrested on November 7. Authorities say he put a knife to a woman’s throat, leaving a cut, and choked her when she tried to leave after an argument.
He’s been sentenced to two days in jail, two years of supervised probation, and must attend the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.
