Mason City man sentenced for gun and meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man found with a handgun during a traffic stop is sentenced to probation.

James Glenn Rose, 30 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to carrying weapons and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense. He was arrested on September 9 after being pulled over near the intersection of 3rd Street NE and N. George Avenue in Mason City.

Police say a search of Rose and the vehicle found a .22 caliber handgun and small baggies of meth.

He’s been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation, pay a fine of $430, and follow all substance abuse treatment recommendations.