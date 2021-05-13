Mason City man sentenced for garbage attack

MASON CITY, Iowa – An assault over some trash results in jail time for a Mason City man.

Joseph Randall Upshaw, 51, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for an incident on October 12. 2020. Authorities say Upshaw argued with someone over trash bins in the 500 block of 1st Street NE in Mason City. After the victim took Upshaw’s garbage and threw it into his yard, investigators say Upshaw hit the victim in the head with a blunt object.

Upshaw has been sentenced to 17 days in jail, one year of supervised probation, and a $430 fine.