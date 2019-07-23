Mason City man sentenced for escape and driving a stolen vehicle

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s more jail time for a man who escaped custody.

Dillon Shane Rasmussen, 25 of Mason City, walked away from Beje Clark Residential Center on May 2 and was arrested nearly two weeks later after authorities say he was caught on video stealing a vehicle.

Rasmussen has pleaded guilty to absence from custody and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He’s been sentenced to 90 days in jail with work release privileges.