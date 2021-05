MASON CITY, Iowa - A plea deal for enticing a minor means probation for a Mason City man.

Dylan Michael Jones, 24, was accused of committing a sex act with a 15-year-old in November 2020. Investigators say Jones knew his victim was underage. He was initially charged with third-degree sex abuse but pleading guilty to the lesser offense of enticing a minor.

Jones has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.