Mason City man sentenced for drunk driving and child endangerment

Christopher Sepulveda Karry Christopher Sepulveda Karry

Law enforcement says he was caught with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 2:48 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is sentenced for leaving a young child alone while he went drunk driving.

Christopher Joel Sepulveda Karry, 25 of Mason City, was arrested in September 2018 after crashing into a parked vehicle in the 500 block of 1st Street NE in Mason City. Police say he showed a blood alcohol content of .239 and that Sepulveda Karry had left a four-year-old child alone “at home unattended for several hours.”

Sepulveda Karry pleaded guilty to child endangerment and OWI-1st offense. He was given a total of four days in jail and ordered to pay a $1,250 fine.

