Mason City man sentenced for drugs and a gun in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Drug dealing and gun possession equal probation for a North Iowa man.

Anthony Gregory Holmes, 34 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was arrested on May 17, 2020, after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Indian Avenue in Forest City.

Law enforcement says a K9 dog indicated drugs were in Holmes’ vehicle and a search found two baggies of marijuana and a 9 mm handgun.

Holmes has now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must follow through on all recommended substance abuse treatment.