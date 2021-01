MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who assaulted a nurse after being arrested for drugs is sentenced.

Raymond Hayes, 48 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and assault on person in certain occupations. He was arrested on July 23, 2020, after authorities say he was found with methamphetamine. Hayes was accused of punching an emergency room nurse in the arm the next day.

He’s been ordered to spend 14 days in jail and served five years of supervised probation.