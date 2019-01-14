Mason City man sentenced for driving a stolen truck

MASON CITY, Iowa – Driving a stolen truck results in jail time for a North Iowa man.
James Grant Dulude, 30 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and was sentenced to 14 days in jail.
He was arrested after a traffic stop on November 26, 2018. Police say the truck Dulude was driving had been reported stolen that day from River City Fence Co.
