Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City man sentenced for driving a stolen truck

Arrested in November 2018.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 1:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Driving a stolen truck results in jail time for a North Iowa man.

James Grant Dulude, 30 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and was sentenced to 14 days in jail.

He was arrested after a traffic stop on November 26, 2018. Police say the truck Dulude was driving had been reported stolen that day from River City Fence Co.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Slick travel possible today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

Rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

JAYME CLOSS LATEST

Image

K9 and suspect killed in duluth

Image

Noon day 24 of gov shutdown

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Community Events