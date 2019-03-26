Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City man sentenced for domestic abuse

Police say he was arrested three times in seven months.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 5:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man police say was arrested for domestic abuse three times in seven months is sentenced.

William Rufus High Bear, 52 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was accused of hitting a woman in the nose, causing swelling and bleeding.

High Bear has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation, after he spends up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. High Bear must also participate in the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Senate passes its own version of a hands-free cellphone driving bill

Image

Public Utilities Commission discusses oil pipeline

Image

Tobacco Ordinance passes in Albert Lea

Image

Albert Lea flooding

Image

Disability services day at the capitol

Image

New parking ramp opens downtown

Image

Tracking Very Warm Temperatures

Image

Kasson rallies around their hometown Cyclone

Image

Building the ball fields in Charles City

Image

Governor Walz talks healthcare

Community Events