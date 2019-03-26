MASON CITY, Iowa – A man police say was arrested for domestic abuse three times in seven months is sentenced.
William Rufus High Bear, 52 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was accused of hitting a woman in the nose, causing swelling and bleeding.
High Bear has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation, after he spends up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. High Bear must also participate in the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.
Related Content
- Mason City man sentenced for domestic abuse
- Mason City domestic abuser sentenced to prison
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Mason City man sentenced for sex abuse and drug possession
- Mason City man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Man sentenced for domestic assault
Scroll for more content...