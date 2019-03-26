Mason City man sentenced for domestic abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man police say was arrested for domestic abuse three times in seven months is sentenced.

William Rufus High Bear, 52 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was accused of hitting a woman in the nose, causing swelling and bleeding.

High Bear has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation, after he spends up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. High Bear must also participate in the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.