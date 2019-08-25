Mason City man sentenced for damage at Fertile home

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man is sentenced for a violent confrontation in Worth County.

Dartyian Adari McKnight, 28, has been sentenced to time served and ordered to pay $300 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty to 5th degree criminal mischief for a June 11 incident at the Fertile home of his girlfriend’s mother. Law enforcement says McKnight shoved his way in and damaged a television, a lamp, and a shelf.

He was initially charged with 2nd degree burglary but that was dropped.