Mason City man sentenced for credit card fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa – Credit card fraud results in probation and restitution for a North Iowa man.

Travis Elliot Kittleson, 27 of Mason City, has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must follow all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment. Kittleson has also been ordered to pay his victim $8,454.65.

Authorities say Kittleson used his victim’s credit card number more than 100 times between July 10 and August 31, 2020. He eventually pleaded guilty to felony credit card fraud.