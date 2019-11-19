Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mason City man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal crash Full Story

Mason City man sentenced for credit card crimes in two counties

Authorities say stolen cards and a skimmer were found in his home.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 2:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has pleaded guilty to accusations of credit card fraud in two North Iowa counties.

Wayne Martell Davis, 29 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a credit card in Franklin County and was sentenced on November 4 to time served and ordered to pay $433.69 in restitution.

Davis has also pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County to specified unlawful activity. The Iowa State Patrol pulled Davis over in September and says it found a credit card skimmer in his vehicle. Law enforcement then searched his home and says they found stolen credit cards and another card skimmer.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced in Cerro Gordo County on January 6, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Tracking an active pattern for the midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Post offices preparing for busiest time of the year

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Last Brick Road in Rochester

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking an active pattern for the midweek

Image

Eagles prep for state

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center is getting a face-lift

Image

"Don't Forget About Us" tour

Image

MNDOT & NWS teaming up for you

Image

Looking at lowering speed limits

Image

The next step for North Broadway

Community Events