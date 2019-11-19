Mason City man sentenced for credit card crimes in two counties

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has pleaded guilty to accusations of credit card fraud in two North Iowa counties.
Wayne Martell Davis, 29 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a credit card in Franklin County and was sentenced on November 4 to time served and ordered to pay $433.69 in restitution.
Davis has also pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County to specified unlawful activity. The Iowa State Patrol pulled Davis over in September and says it found a credit card skimmer in his vehicle. Law enforcement then searched his home and says they found stolen credit cards and another card skimmer.
Davis is scheduled to be sentenced in Cerro Gordo County on January 6, 2020.
