Mason City man sentenced for child sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s at least 17 years behind bars for a North Iowa man who admitted to sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

Russell Neil Leverne, 61 of Mason City, was arrested in August 2018 and eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd degree sex abuse. Authorities say he committed sex acts with his victim in June and July of 2018.

Leverne has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on each count, to be served concurrently, and must also serve a minimum of 17 and ½ years before being eligible for parole. Leverne will also have to register as a sex offender.