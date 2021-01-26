Mason City man sentenced for chase in a stolen truck

MASON CITY, Iowa – A high speed chase is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Dillon Shane Rasmussen, 27 of Mason City, has been sentenced to five years behind bars and ordered to pay a fine of $1,875.

Rasmussen pleaded guilty to eluding, 2nd degree theft, OWI-2nd offense, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense for in incident on August 5, 2020.

Authorities say Rasmussen stole a truck from a Mason City bar and restaurant, then led law enforcement on a 110 mile per hour chase before crashing in a cornfield and running away. Court documents state Rasmussen also admitted to swallowing 3.5 grams of meth during the pursuit.