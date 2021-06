MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s probation for a North Iowa car wash burglar.

Jackie Lee Reich III, 33 of Mason City, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must complete a drug court program.

Reich pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. He was accused of entering locked areas of Laser Wash in Mason City on November 13, 202, and causing more than $1,000 in property damage.