Mason City man sentenced for burning a garage and stealing from a school

MASON CITY, Iowa – Theft, arson, and burglary convictions add up to 10 years in prison for a North Iowa man.

Nathaniel Elmer Pope, 37 of Mason City, was first accused of setting a Mason City garage on fire in September 2018. He was then arrested for burglarizing Newman Catholic school in March 2020. Pope pleaded guilty to 3rd degree arson, 3rd degree burglary, and 1st degree theft.

Pope has been sentenced to two years in prison for the arson, five years for the burglary, and 10 years for the theft. He’ll serve those sentence all at the same time.

Eric Scott Francis, 50 of Mason City, was accused along with Pope of stealing $17,000 worth of equipment from Newman Catholic school. He has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Francis’ trial is scheduled to begin on September 22.