Mason City man sentenced for burglary and meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two guilty pleas result in probation for a North Iowa man.

Joshua Douglas Collings, 22 of Mason City, was arrested twice in two months. First, he was accused of stealing items from a Mason City garage on February 23. Then Collings was arrested on an out-of-county warrant on March 7 and Mason City police say he had 8.4 grams of methamphetamine on him.

Collings has pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted burglary, third-degree attempted burglary, and possession of meth with intent to deliver. He’s been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation.