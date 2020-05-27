Clear
Mason City man sentenced for broom handle beating

Jeffery Bingham

Police say woman and child were assaulted.

Posted: May 27, 2020 4:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of beating a woman with a broom handle is sentenced to probation.

Jeffery Allen Bingham, 36 of Mason City, was arrested in July 2019 after police say he assaulted the woman and struck a three-year-old child. Court documents state the woman got a cut lip and visible wounds on her head and leg while the child received a bruise on the forehead.

Bingham pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault and was sentenced Wednesday to two years of supervised probation and must pay restitution.

