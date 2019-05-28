Mason City man sentenced for bar stabbings

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man who stabbed five people at a downtown Mason City bar is sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Raul Millares Arias, 40 of Mason City, entered an Alford Plea to five counts of willful injury and one count of going armed with intent. Law enforcement says he stabbed four men and one woman at the “Place2B” on July 4, 2018.

The victims were stabbed in the neck and back but police say none of the wounds were life-threatening.

At his sentencing Tuesday, Millares Arias entered a statement into the record that said in part:

“I have seen the video of the harm I did to the people in bar. Although I don’t know how I did this, I know I hurt these people and I am sorry. I have never hurt anyone ever and I know I can’t drink and won’t drink in the future.”

Millares Arias was sentenced to 25 years behind bars with the possibility of parole. However, court officials say he will be deported from the United States when he is released from prison, either by parole or by serving his complete sentence.

An Alford plea means that Millares Arias doesn’t officially admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and agrees to accept punishment.