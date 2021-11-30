Mason City man sentenced for attempted second-story burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of trying to break into a second-story apartment is sentenced.

Derek Allan Trca, 41 of Mason City, was ordered Tuesday to spend two days in jail, five years on supervised probation, and pay a $430 fine. Trca pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-1st offense and stalking.

Mason City police say Trca used a ladder to climb onto the second-story balcony of an apartment in the 500 block of N. Kentucky Avenue on July 26. He apparently attempted to get through the sliding door but failed and was found lying on the balcony porch with meth in his possession.