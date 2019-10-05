Mason City man sentenced for assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentence is handed down in an attack where the victim needed surgery.
Juan Luther Bendickson, 38 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury. Authorities say Bendickson attacked someone on July 28, 2018, in the 600 block of East State Street in Mason City.
Investigators say the victim was hit in the back of the head several times and suffered a broken wrist that needed surgery.
Bendickson has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay a $315 fine and restitution to his victim.
