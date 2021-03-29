Mason City man sentenced for Worth County chase

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Worth County ends with a plea deal.

Jeffrey Lynn Hook, 44 of Mason City, was arrested in December 2020 after a sheriff’s deputy said Hook was clocked doing over 90 miles per hour on Highway 9. Court documents state Hook smelled of liquor when he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to one count of OWI and a charge of eluding was dropped. Hook has been sentenced to two days in jail and a $1,250 fine. Authorities say Hook may participate in a weekend diversion program instead of jail time.