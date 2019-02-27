Clear
Mason City man sentenced for Winnebago County kidnapping

Kristofer Voigt Kristofer Voigt

Lake Mills woman was abducted in November 2018.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 12:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa abductor is going to prison.

Kristofer Warren Voigt, 38 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 3rd degree kidnapping. He was arrested for breaking into a woman’s Lake Mills home on November 7, 2018, assaulting her and then taking the woman first to another Lake Mills home, then to an apartment, and finally to Mason City.

Law enforcement said Voigt was armed with a knife and gun and repeatedly threatened to kill the woman.

He’s been sentenced to 10 years in prison and must a $1,000 fine.

Community Events