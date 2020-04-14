Mason City man sentenced for Hancock County meth

GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man is sentenced for getting caught with drugs in Hancock County.
Mark Andrew Greiman, 58, was given five years of supervised probation Tuesday for pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Grieman was pulled over on November 6, 2018, and 17 grams of meth was found in his vehicle after a K9 unit alerted law enforcement.
