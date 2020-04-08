Clear
Mason City man sentenced for Forest City assault

Stephen Aguirre
Plea deal reached in sex abuse case.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 12:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A suspended sentence and probation is handed down after a plea deal in a Winnebago County sex abuse case.

Stephen Aguirre Jr., 42 of Mason City, was initially charged in May 2018 with 3rd degree sexual abuse but pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault causing mental injury. Authorities had accused Aguirre of abusing a minor female in October 2017 when Aguirre lived in Forest City.

He was given 365 days in jail, with all but 30 days suspended, and credit for time served. Court documents state Aguirre has already served at least 30 days in jail. He’s also been given two years of supervised probation and a $315 fine.

