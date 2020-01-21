Mason City man sentenced for Floyd County sex abuse

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Sexually abusing a teen means probation for a Mason City man.

Chris Claude Ott, 34, pleaded guilty in Floyd County District Court to 3rd degree sex abuse. He was charged with abusing a 15-year-old victim in Nora Springs in 2010 when Ott would have been 25.

He was given five years of probation on Tuesday and ordered to pay a $250 civil penalty. Ott will also have to sign up on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.