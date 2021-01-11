Mason City man sentenced for Clear Lake burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – Criminal acts at two Clear Lake businesses are sending a Mason City man to prison.

Terry Lee Fink II, 48, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and 3rd degree criminal mischief and has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Authorities say Fink caused about $1,000 in damage to a business on Main Avenue on November 3, 2020, when he cut and damaged a large air conditioning unit. Law enforcement says copper wiring and piping was found inside Fink’s backpack. Fink was also accused of using a hammer to break into another business on S 4th Street and steal 15 cartons of cigarettes.