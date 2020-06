MASON CITY, Iowa – Over 200 grams of meth mean up to a decade in prison for a Mason City man.

Michael David Dalluge, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Law enforcement says he had the drug, along with scales and packaging material, in his possession on January 29 in the 500 block of 16th Street SE in Mason City.

Dalluge has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison with no mandatory minimum time behind bars.