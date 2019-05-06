Clear
Mason City man sentenced after nearly two years as a fugitive

Jeffrey Baumann Jeffrey Baumann

Accused of check forgery in October 2016.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 4:24 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is finally sentenced 2 ½ years after his crimes.

Jeffrey Joshua Baumann, 36 of Mason City, was arrested in March 2017 and charged with eight counts of forgery and five counts of theft of lottery tickets. He was accused of using forged checks to pay for items at several Mason City businesses in October 2016.

That was reduced to two counts of forgery and Baumann pleaded guilty in May 2017. However, a warrant was issued for his arrest in June 2017 for violating the terms of his pre-sentencing release and he remained at large until being finally caught again on March 24.

On Monday, Baumann was ordered to spend five years on supervised probation and pay restitution to his victims.

