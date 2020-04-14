Mason City man sentenced a third time for meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man gets probation for his third conviction for drug possession.
Edward Paul Bunch Jr., 47 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense after a September 2019 arrest. Law enforcement says it found a baggie of meth in Bunch’s pocket and another near his feet after a traffic stop.
He’s been sentenced to five years of probation.
