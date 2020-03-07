Clear
Mason City man sentenced a third time for domestic abuse

Still facing trial on a fourth charge.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 4:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A third domestic abuse conviction means a week in jail for a Mason City man.

Charles Edward Robinson, 38, has been sentenced to seven days behind bars and five years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury and violating a no-contact order for a June 17, 2019, incident where law enforcement said Robinson choked and slapped a woman.

He has previous domestic abuse convictions in Kossuth County in 2013 and Cerro Gordo County in 2017.

Robinson is also facing a trial in a fourth case involving domestic assault. Authorities say he held a woman down and threatened her with a knife on January 2, then stole a vehicle from her home.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse assault, 2nd degree burglary, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent in that case. His trial is set to start April 7 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

