Mason City man sent to prison for stealing Christmas cookies

MASON CITY, Iowa – Misdemeanor crimes mean prison time for a North Iowa man.

Terry LeRoy Arp, 30 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree theft and 4th-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Arp stole a container of cookies and a holiday card that was sitting by the front door of a Mason City home on Christmas Day 2018.

Arp was then accused of entering a Rockwell garage on January 7, 2019, getting into a vehicle and driving through the closed garage doors.

Authorities say the cookies and card were worth about $5 and the garage doors sustained about $500 in damage. Court records indicate Arp was previously convicted of theft in Cerro Gordo County in 2007 and 2012.

He has been sentenced to two years in prison for the theft and 30 days in jail for the criminal mischief. Those sentences will be served one after the other. Arp must also pay a $315 fine.