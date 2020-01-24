Clear

Mason City man sent to prison for sexual abuse

Bryan Holmes
Police say abuse of underage victim happened in early 2019.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Sexual contact with an underage victim is sending a Cerro Gordo County man to prison.

Bryan Lee Holmes, 40 of Mason City, was found guilty in December 2019 of one count of 2nd degree sexual abuse and two counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse. Mason City police say the abuse happened over the court of several months in early 2019.

Holmes has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and must pay a $1,000 fine. He must also sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry after release from prison.

