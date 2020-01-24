MASON CITY, Iowa – Sexual contact with an underage victim is sending a Cerro Gordo County man to prison.
Bryan Lee Holmes, 40 of Mason City, was found guilty in December 2019 of one count of 2nd degree sexual abuse and two counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse. Mason City police say the abuse happened over the court of several months in early 2019.
Holmes has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and must pay a $1,000 fine. He must also sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry after release from prison.
Related Content
- Mason City man sent to prison for sexual abuse
- Mason City domestic abuser sentenced to prison
- Mason City man convicted of sexually abusing a child
- Mason City man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child
- Mason City man, 34, accused of sexual abuse of teen
- Mason City man sentenced to federal prison
- Mason City man sentenced to federal prison
- Meth sends Mason City man to prison
- Mason City man sentenced for domestic abuse
- Mason City man arrested for sex abuse
Scroll for more content...