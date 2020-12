MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of sexually abusing a teen is going to prison.

James Michael Heginger, 21 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to up to five years behind bars. He must also pay a $250 civil penalty and sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

Heginger pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sex abuse and prostitution. Law enforcement says Heginger in June paid a 16-year-old $50 for sex and the victim withdrew consent during the incident.