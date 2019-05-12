Clear

Mason City man sent to prison for persistent criminal behavior

Arrested twice in two months.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 9:55 AM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 9:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Repeated law-breaking is sending a North Iowa man to prison for at least three years.

James Grant Dulude, 31 of Mason City, was arrested the day before Christmas in 2018 after he was found sleeping in someone else’s home. Mason City police say Dulude had the victim’s credit card and was wearing a sweatshirt belonging to the victim when he was caught sleeping on her couch. He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary as a habitual offender.

Dulude was sentenced to up to 15 years behind bars and must serve at least three before being eligible for parole. He was also ordered to pay a minimum of $330 in restitution.

Dulude was previously arrested in November 2018 for stealing a truck from River City Fence Co. He pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and got 14 days in jail.

