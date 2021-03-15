Mason City man sent to prison for gun crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of gunfire ends with a North Iowa man going to prison.

Norance Adolf Reyerson, 58 of Mason City, was arrested after a confrontation with another person in the 400 block of East State Street in Mason City on November 7, 2020. Police say Reyerson tried to force his way into an apartment and after closing the door, the victim reported hearing a loud bang.

Investigators say they found a bullet hole in the structure.

Reyerson pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced Monday to up to five years in prison.