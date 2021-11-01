Mason City man sent to prison for crashing into a house

MASON CITY, Iowa – Crashing into a Mason City house is sending a man to prison.

Jason Wayne Robison, 48 of Mason City, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to eluding.

Robison was accused of speeding away from an attempted traffic stop just after 1 am on July 29. Law enforcement said the chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before Robison lost control and crashed his van into a home in the 1500 block of N. Federal Avenue.

Both the van and the home’s foundation were severely damaged.