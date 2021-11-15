Mason City man sent to prison for car chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trying to run from law enforcement means prison time for a Cerro Gordo County man.

Tony Joe Jones, 33 of Mason City, has been sentenced to two years behind bars.

Jones pleaded guilty to eluding-2nd offense and driving while barred for an incident on October 6. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Jones sped away from a deputy near the intersection of 9th Street NE and N. Delaware Avenue. That started a chase that went for several blocks with Jones driving through several stop signs.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jones finally stopped his vehicle in the 400 block of 10th Street NE and tried to run away, but was arrested.