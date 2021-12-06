Mason City man sent to jail over stolen vehicle, wallet, and credit card

MASON CITY, Iowa – A convicted home invader is going to jail for three misdemeanors.

Camden Michael Nicholson, 20 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, third-degree burglary, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Mason City police say Camden stole a vehicle belonging to B&J Auto on October 6, stole a wallet out of another vehicle, and used someone else’s credit card at various Mason City businesses.

Nicholson has been sentenced to 28 days in jail.

He received a 10 year prison sentence in 2019 for a violent home invasion in Mason City in December 2018. According to state information, Nicholson was out on parole when he committed his latest crimes.