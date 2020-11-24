Mason City man receives the gift of improved hearing

MASON CITY, Iowa - When you're wearing a mask in public, as well as a hearing aid, you might find it a bit inconvenient - or worse - the hearing aid gets knocked out of place. Now, a Mason City man is receiving an early Christmas gift - a new kind of hearing instrument - all thanks to the generosity of the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation.

A few months ago, Bob Ehlers noticed that he was missing one of his hearing aids, which likely came out due to wearing a mask.

"I didn't know it until we got home that night, and was going to pull it out of my ear and it wasn't there. I've been going on one aid for some time now."

Now, he's been fitted for a new, different kind of digital hearing aid.

"It's much sharper, it's more easy to understand. I'm looking forward to be able to understand people better.

"Both of the ears are doing what they're supposed to."

The Ehlers' have endured financial hardships as of late; in addition, Ehlers had two surgeries this year. To make it easier to receive this new aid, hearing instrument specialist/care practioner Bonnie Burnett applied to Beltone's foundation to receive the new aid, free of charge. This aid can be adjusted remotely, sync with a smartphone, and can fit while wearing a mask. In addition, the newer models fit deeper into the ear canal, which can not only enhance the clarity of sound, but also keeps it in place.

"We're always here right beside them, and really able to provide that care because we get to know our people. They're like our extended family."

Burnett adds that wearing a mask has made it more difficult for those that are hard of hearing, because it inhibits the ability to read lips, and clarity has been difficult.

"More people are realizing, 'I'm not hearing as clearly,' and I really encourage those folks to come in, get a test and see where you're at."