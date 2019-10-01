Mason City man receives probation for meth sales

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man gets probation for supplying meth to someone working with law enforcement.

Nathaniel Ward, 39 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and was given five years of probation Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Ward was accused of providing meth to someone cooperating with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office in both August and September of 2018. The drug sales allegedly happened at different locations in Mason City.