Mason City man reaches plea deal over multiple drug charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after law enforcement says it found more than 200 grams of marijuana in his home is pleading guilty.

Timothy Charles Cassady, 43 of Mason City, has made a deal to enter guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine-1st offense and failure to use a drug tax stamp, with other charges being dropped.

Authorities say they searched Cassady’s home in April 2018 and found 214 grams of pot, as well as several pills of hydrocodone biratrate and oxycodone hydrochloride, a baggie containing 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, and two small vials containing liquid testosterone.

Cassady’s sentencing is set for May 8.