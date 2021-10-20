Court docs: Mason City man points loaded gun at person after being told to slow down

MASON CITY, Iowa - What began as a person telling a driver to slow down resulted in a man being arrested for pointing a loaded gun at a person before he was apprehended and charged with distributing methamphetamine.

Spencer Graves, 32, of Mason City, is facing charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, controlled substance violation, failure to affix a tax stamp, intent to distribute meth and OWI following an incident early Wednesday in the 900 block of 16th St. NE.

Police said it began when a witness told Graves to slow down as he drove by. Moments later, the person saw Graves on his property before Graves told the victim he had a loaded firearm pointed at him.

A 911 call was then received and Graves was located near the intersection of 14th St. NE. and N. Hampshire Ave. A loaded rifle was found in the vehicle along with a loaded CO2 steel storm umarex gun along with additional ammo.

Graves was also found to have 13 grams of methamphetamine.